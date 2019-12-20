How to calculate GPA and CGPA 

What are GPA and CGPA and how to calculate your GPA and CGPA? I will explain with step-by-step all necessary points in the calculation of GPA and CGPA. So let’s get started.

GPA stands for grade point average. GPA is defined as the total grade points earned divided by the total credits taken. GPA is equal to the sum of total credit hours per course, multiplied grade received per course, then divided by the total number of credit hours per semester. Let me explain this formula for GPA calculation. We need to follow four easy steps only.

Firstly, multiply each numeric grade value by the number of credits the course worth. Secondly, add these numbers together. This is the total number of quality points. Thirdly, add a total of credit hours per semester. Finally, divide the total number of credit hours per semester by the total number of quality points.

Here, one very important thing you must know about GPA is scale. The standard GPA is based on a 4.0 scale. It will vary from university to university. You will find this scale in your syllabus, University websites and administration office of the university.

After understanding GPA calculation now I am going to explain what CGPA is and how to calculate CGPA. CGPA is also known as Cumulative Grade Point Average or overall GPA. CGPA is used in schools and colleges to measure the overall academic performance of a student. We can use the following formula to calculate CGPA: CGPA is equal to the sum of GPA of all semesters divided by the sum of credit of all courses.

Let me explain the calculation of CGPA with the help of an example.

Let’s assume a student has 24 credit hours in 1st semester and got a GPA 3.5, in 2nd semester 25 credit hours and got a GPA 3.2. First, we will multiply credit hours with GPA, here in semester one 24 credit hours multiplied with GPA 3.5 we get weight 84 average GPA in semester one. In 2nd semester we again multiply 25 credit hours with GPA 3.2 we get 80 weight average GPA in semester two. Now we add 84 weight average GPA and 80 weight average GPA, we get 164 total weight average GPA. Now we add 24 credit hours and 25 credit hours of each semester, we get a total of 49 credit hours. In last, we divide 164 total of weight average GPA by 49 total credit hours, we get 3.35 CGPA. I hope you understood this concept.

Different countries have their own grading standards. India’s grading system is based on percentages. However, in some universities of India CGPA has come into existence. If you are a student from India and looking for an alternate way to calculate your CGPA, then you can use an online tool to convert percentage to CGPA. Search the internet and you will come across many websites and tools that convert percentage to CGPA. You can simply use any one of those to get your CGPA.