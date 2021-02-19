Companies That Produce Auto Rickshaws In India

Auto rickshaws are the best transport options when it comes to traveling in a city as they are easily available and charge you very little for any journey. At the same time now most of the auto rickshaws are environment friendly and produce less smoke. Companies that make auto-rickshaws are now creating new and more enhanced models every year that can contribute more towards human safety, comfort and at the same time consume less fuel and emit less smoke in the environment.

Companies are now planning to move ahead and make some new kind of auto-rickshaws that are even better for the environment. The electric rickshaws are already in the market but people cannot target larger distances with these rickshaws. Although they are more good for the environment at the same time they cannot attain a faster speed with more passengers and if the battery goes down, you cannot charge them in between the transit. Auto rickshaws are produced by many big names in India, and here are some of those companies listed below.

Bajaj RE Auto Rickshaw

Most of the auto-rickshaws that you see on road today are produced by the automobile giant Bajaj Automobiles. The auto-rickshaw is the best choice for people who do not have any clue before buying any three-wheeler but still want to get the best of their money. You can get the Bajaj auto rickshaw for a price of around 2 lakhs in India. Look at the bajaj auto rickshaw price list for more details about the pricing. Bajaj auto-rickshaws are best in comfort for the passenger and driver with sufficient leg space and have some unique features that make it the most preferred auto-rickshaw in the country.

Piaggio Auto Rickshaw

Piaggio is one of the leading auto manufacturers in India and you can see them regularly in your streets nearby. They come in a variety of options with every variant having its own specific price. The basic petrol version starts from 1 lakh and 6 thousand and there are three other variants including the LPG, CNG, and Diesel with different price tags. Piaggio is considered the biggest rival for the Bajaj RE auto Rickshaw in terms of comfort, safety, power, pricing, and inside features.

Mahindra Auto Rickshaw

Mahindra Alfa Passenger is a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw from one of the well-known brands of India. It has 8 Horsepower diesel engine and single cylinder which make it one of the excellent vehicles to be used on a daily basis for taxi purposes. It has excellent mileage and performance and is one of the best-selling auto-rickshaws in its category. You can get a Mahindra Auto Rickshaw starting from 1,50,000 and it may go up as you move to different cities. They are even different and bigger than the conventional auto rickshaws.

TVS Auto Rickshaw

The next name on the list is TVs. The TVS King three-wheeler is one of the excellent vehicles from the great company TVS. You can find this vehicle in petrol and the CNG versions. It essentially certifies superpower, style, and comfort along with the great mileage over the road due to its powerful engine. Owing to the longer warranty and lesser maintenance costs, the TVS King has become one of the highest quality products at present. Looking at the price, you can get TVS Auto Rickshaw with a minimum price starting from 1,35,000.