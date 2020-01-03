Best money transfer apps to use today

There are numerous money transfer apps online that anybody can use. However, it’s crucial to figure out the apps which are the best for the purpose. To make things simpler for you, we present you this list of the best money transfer apps along with their features.

OFX

OFX is the ideal money transfer app for paying out truckloads of money abroad. The platform supports currencies from many countries of the world. A live exchange rate money converter enables you to secure the most ideal trade rates on the date of transfer. There is no limit to the number of transactions. This is something that is interesting about this app.

PayPal

PayPal has been around longer than most other money transfer apps. People and businesses all over the world are now familiarized with PayPal. PayPal has a broad system of nations that you can send funds to and it’s protected. For transfers within the U.S., PayPal takes 2.9% commission on the transaction and also a 30 cent fee. For international transactions, above the 2.9% cut, PayPal charges $2.99 for transfers to Canada or Europe, while the rate for other countries is $4.99. The fixed transaction fee changes from nation-to-nation. To find the exact currency exchange rate for a country you can use tools like the PayPal currency converter. PayPal currency converter calculates the transaction fee that PayPal charges and shows you the amount that will be received at the other end. PayPal is an efficient tool for sending funds to remote zones that you may not generally approach.

Square’s Cash App

If you are searching for a brisk and simple app that covers almost all of your bills, then Square’s Cash App is a good option to go with. It does not charge any fee for peer-to-peer transfers. You can even make an available website page that enables individuals to make payments to you without spending anything in the name of transaction fees. This is one of the simplest and easiest money transfer apps to use.

TransferWise

TransferWise is a perfect pick for individuals who need to send money to family, companions, or organizations globally. Their transaction fees are insignificant contrasted with banks and their currency conversion rates are ensured for as long as 29 hours. Unlike OFX, they don’t have any minimum limit on the transfer amount. This enables you to send a smaller amount of funds if necessary.

WorldRemit

WorldRemit is best utilized for the transfer of small amounts to individuals around the globe. With its wide index of qualifying nations, low expenses, and an assortment of ways beneficiaries can get to their money, it’s a handy tool to transfer funds overseas. WorldRemit processes international money transfers instantly, and that makes it an appealing app for global transactions.

Those were some of the best money transfer apps you can use today. There are a lot more apps out there. But, none of them are as good as the ones in the list.