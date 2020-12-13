Prodigy Loves Clash Royale

Shanon is a journalist for an online news portal Her news portal is a hit on social media and other platforms,they have been pretty much viral for all the right reasons, mostly because of their philanthropist works. Her organisation was chasing a prodigy, Jake because he was a philanthropist himself. He was constantly denying calls for interviews,but eventually he gave in. She interviewed him over the call , keeping the pandemic in mind. Following is the article written by the journalist

The Prodigy Speaks

Malibu, California: Jake , the famous prodigy finally gave in and got ready for an interview with us, we chased him for days at end and now finally he agreed to interact with us.

Jake is a highly down to earth child, he is fifteen years old but he behaves like he is already an adult. We firstly inquired as to why he was denying interviews with us, to which he replied that he never wanted the attention, he knew that he is a genius, but still he wanted to be treated like other kids. He was never fond of fame but his mind blowing mind never allowed people to be mum about him.

He is such an inquisitive child that he started inquiring us about our portal and how it works. He was excited about our venture going viral and how we are doing an excellent work by reaching out to millions of people and how our organization reaches out to people who need our assistance in any way or need our help financially , mentally or physically. Such a polite child he was, we were thrilled to be in conversation with him.

We further inquired him about his routine and how does he spend his spare time, to which he replied that he is fond of playing piano and playing online games. There is one particular game that he likes playing is clash royale galaxy. He tells that the game is not like other games, it has a clash royale generator which provides with gems which boosts your character in the game. He seemed to be really excited about the game and was talking endlessly about it. His routine seemed to be quite like a normal child. He loves spending time with his cute little dog Daniel and just like other kids he loves going to school.

We inquired him about his childhood, to which he said that he remembers quite a deal about it. He started walking earlier than the other kids and he learnt to speak fluently at a very early age. By the age of seven, he was able to speak four languages fluently, that is, English, French, Spanish and Russian.

Further, we asked him about his charity work and why he never spent his pocket money or his scholarship on food and games like other kids of his age did, to which he replied that the people who are actually needy could put his money to better use and the level of satisfaction he gets with the smile of the person who gets the money is much more valuable than the dollars he has in his pocket.

Jake truly is a prodigy and he has a heart of gold. This world needs more people like Jake to make it a better place to live in.