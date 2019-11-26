Places to see in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is a country situated on the Bay of Bengal in the east direction of India. It is a South Asian country, marked with many waterways and lush greenery. Presence of rivers like Jamuna, Padma and Meghna makes it a fertile plain. Capital of Bangladesh is Dhaka, and Bangladeshi Taka is the name of their currency.

Instead of being a small country, Bangladesh serves a lot of amusing destinations and food stuffs. Few places out there are listed below:

Sundarbans Mangrove Forests

Sundarbans Mangrove is a UNESCO world heritage site and is the largest mangrove forest all over the world. It is located between Bangladesh and India: two neighbouring countries but, majority of this is present in Bangladesh. It is meant to be the residence of last remaining Bengal tigers and much other wildlife. Visiting this forest can be a once in a lifetime experience. Thus Sundarbans mangrove forests come on the first as the places worth visit in Bangladesh.

Chittagong hill tracts

Many tribal groups of Bangladesh stay at Chittagong hill tracts. They are naturally beautiful with beautiful hills around. If you are an adventure seeker then this place is perfect for you in Bangladesh. All you need to do is gain permission from their local authority and enjoy trekking here for many days. You can also get an opportunity to know lifestyles of different tribal groups. Sangu River, the most beautiful river of Bangladesh is located in this area. You must experience a boat ride in this river during monsoon.

Srimangal

Srimangal is present in the northeastern part of Bangladesh; it is the tea capital of the country. In Srimangal you can easily find lush green tea gardens anywhere. It is a very calm and peaceful place; probability is that you can see only yourself around, and no one else. Try cycling through the trails of tea garden; I guess this would be the best experience in Bangladesh. Remember to visit Lawchhara national park and trek to Hamham waterfalls.

Rangamati

Rangamati is a district of Chittagong hill tract and is famous for a very beautiful manmade lake Kaptai lake that is surrounded by beautiful hills. Enjoying a boat ride over this lake the whole day is the best thing to do at this place. Another worth visiting place in Rangamati is Rajban Bihara; A Buddhist monastery. You can also buy some fine handicrafts from handicraft market managed by some tribal groups here.

Paharpur

Paharpur is a tiny little place in the northwestern part of Bangladesh. It is holding Somapuri Mahabhihara; a UNESCO world heritage site with the most impressive archaeological site in Bangladesh. It is believed that monks from different part of the world used to gather here for higher education. Once upon a time, it was one of the best Buddhist monasteries in the world.

There is a lot more worth visiting places in Bangladesh. Plan now to take a trip to amazing Bangladesh. Make sure to check the process for visa on arrival in Bangladesh to enjoy a worry less tour. Although the process for visa on arrival in Bangladesh is really simple, you have to make sure that you don’t miss out something important before you leave for the trip.