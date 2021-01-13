New Year, New Me

First January every year is the day on which people make resolutions which are usually broken within a week. Clearly, resolutions are meant to be broken, no matter what they are. The most famous resolutions that people tend to make and eventually break are:

I will start gymming: This is the most common resolution, people start exercising with full enthusiasm and then within a week this enthusiasm turns into laziness, procrastination and sleepiness, thus, throwing down the membership fees through the drain. I will read more: Oh, this resolution! A common one, people think that they will read more while they themselves know that reading books does not interest them much. The poor books bites dust in the corner of a room and eventually, given away, without even a glance from a reader. I will reduce the use of technology: This is funniest resolution of all! As the clock strikes twelve, people take this resolution of stepping away from their phones for a longer time, but unfortunately the resolution lasts not even for a day because who will forward those Happy New Year texts to people we hardly talk to. I will spend more time with my family: This resolution is rather unfortunate, but yes, it is quite common too! I mean you need to take a resolution to spend time with the people who love you the most is a pretty much alien concept to me. I wish to say that family time is something natural, a part of our routines, how can we get so busy in our schedules that we stop spending time with the people that we are actually working for. I will find time for myself: This resolution is rather sad, no matter what, the love you have for yourself should be a life long romance and not making time for yourself is just a breach of that romance. For me, it pretty much organic to take time out for myself. Be it just watching television, or grocery shopping or just visiting the beautician. I will pursue my hobby: Just making time for yourself isn’t enough, so pursuing your hobby isn’t even in the picture. This resolution is broken all the time because people are so busy in their fast paced lives that following hobbies become a little tough. I will eat better: This resolution is broken every time, which actually should be followed. There are so many health food stores in Las Vegas that have a great collection of healthy and tasty food. I will stop consuming fatty food: This resolution is the one who everyone takes and almost everyone breaks too, I mean I know it is difficult to sacrifice the party happening on your taste buds by the junk food you eat, but you gotta think about your health in the long run.

January is the month of abandoned gym membership fees, dusty books, forwarding new year’s texts, eating junk in the name of celebration and leftover organic veggies and fruits. So, next new year’s eve be strong and make sure that you truly try to fulfill your resolutions, start with a simple one so that you are able to comply.