Moss Agate And Its Powers

Throughout the centuries, holistic healers have utilized the spiritual and healing properties found in Moss Agates. Whether it be to bring about the balance or wellness for themselves and their clients, or as a means of healing one’s chakras. However, these healing stones aren’t just for holistic healers anymore! Many people are beginning to take the power of these stones within their own hands. But, how do you find the Moss Agate that will be appropriate for you?

Finding the appropriate Moss Agate for your needs might be difficult. However, once you begin to understand their history and power; it will be easy to select the right ones. The primary use of moss agates throughout history has been for healing or spiritual purposes. However, during these times the gems were thought to be rare. Causing them to be available for a select few. Luckily, today they are more readily accessible to everyone who wants them.

There are a few people who are skeptical about the powers of these stones. However, the powers of these stones are even recognized by modern science. You may not know that they are utilized in watches, lasers, computers, and even in potencies. Regardless of this backing of science, they still have yet to prove or disprove their ability to promote physical healing in the body.

These semi-precious stones have magnetic powers in varying degrees. Of which many are extremely beneficial for the use of healing on the human form. They are known to emit small vibrations and frequencies that have a strong potential to affect our being. In many different religions and practices, these gems are used for healing, transforming, attuning, and balancing the body mind and soul. Used frequently to activate our own personal abilities to soothe, comfort, heal and balance one’s self in many different aspects.

However, despite the abilities of these stones; many people still have yet to experience the healing ways of these agates. Some of the first steps you will need to know about agates, is how to cleanse them of any past energies.

The agate in question should be cleaned either by leaving them under running water for six to eight hours. Or can also be buried in the earth overnight. Otherwise, you can place them over the flame of a candle until it melts. Once you have cleaned your agate, it should be placed in direct sunlight for purification; as it is a wonderful source of energy.

Remember, you should wear your stones. They are of little use to you when sitting in a jewelry box. Having a healing moss agate with you at all times can help to heal your body, mind, and spirit; with little to no effort on your part. Simply being in tune with the stone, and allowing it to work its energy over your body is enough.

Once you have decided to embark on the quest for knowledge about these healing gemstones, you will need to have an open mind and heart. There are many different theories out there about why and how the healing powers of agates work; however, some can become convoluted and jaded with time. Simply believe in the stones, and allow the energy to work its own kind of magic.