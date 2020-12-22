Keys to Happiness

So this world is an absolute mess, people are going crazy, they do absurd things like living their own lives according to the people who don’t even matter, like not pursuing their dreams in fear of judgement from the people of the society, like stressing themselves about the things which do not even hold much value, like pretending to be someone else and forgetting their own personality, like doing things according to their loved ones just because their loved ones had ambitions that could not be fulfilled and what not. Even more crazy thing is that there are people who make other people’s life a living hell just because those people are a little out of the league, I mean why? What is the fun in meddling your noses in someone else’s business when there is so much to do, so much to achieve in this life alone? As far as I have lived my life and as far I have seen my loved ones living their own, I realized that minding my own business and doing what I like is the best feeling ever as a feeling of fulfillment is what we strive for in this life.

We will have to accept the fact that our society will have a problem in no matter what we do, so it is better that we should swear by some keys of happiness

Social media is just for entertainment: People are highly active on social media like Facebook,Instagram, etc. they post about their awesome lives or flaunt about what gadgets they have or showcase their voluptuous bodies or flaunt about their relaxing vacations. These people are living their lives and showcasing it, which is fine, but getting a serious fear of missing out or FOMO by watching them is just not good. Having a good job or a healthy mind and body is more important, building a healthy body image is more important than achieving someone else’s body goal. Relaxing on the couch playing FIFA using fifa mobile coins is also a good life. Having extra ordinary moments all the time is not necessary like the people on social media. Trust me, even they have dull moments, the difference is that they don’t post about that. Chase your own goals: Agreed that our loved ones wants what is best for us, they do not mean to hurt us, but in their love they forget that you have your own personality, you have your own dreams and you have your own ambitions. Make your loved ones understand that although you understand their love , it is still not fair to levy their particular ambitions on you. Remove your fear of judgement: The mindset of “What will people think” is one of the most toxic thing your mind can produce as it stops you from pursuing your dreams. It is rather better to live your dreams because the society or the people around you will judge you, no matter what. Even if you succeed there will be several questions and doubt they will raise, thus, believing in yourself is a much better option. Love yourself first: Your first love should always be you, yourself. Always put yourself first before anyone else as this romance with your own self is for a lifetime, every one else be it your family, your partner or your friends are a part of your life for a limited time.

These are the keys that I make sure I follow on a daily basis and I would advice that every human being should follow these basic rules for happiness and contentment.