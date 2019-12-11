How to turn your passion for video games into a career

Is there a better career option than the one that lets you do what you love and get paid for it? Now, if you point out that it depends on how much you will get paid, let me tell you that the satisfaction you will get from doing what you love is way better than doing something you do not love. In the case of gaming, it is a dream come true if you make a career in gaming. Why? Because everyone loves gaming. To build a career around something you love is something that not everybody gets the chance to do.

Having said all that, is it easy to make a career in gaming? Read on to find out.

You could be into hardcore game development, or you could be in the creative team. In any case, you will be building something you are passionate about.

Career options

There are many career options when it comes to gaming. Here are some of the most popular ones:

Game developer Game designer Game Tester Game advertiser Professional gamer

I have been associated with people in the gaming world and I have known the energy and teamwork involved in the process of creating a game, testing a game and everything else.

That makes it a good reason to pursue a career in the gaming industry.

Talking about the monetary aspect, the average annual salary of a gaming professional is $90,000. Don’t be surprised. This is just the beginning. The video game industry is a growing industry and soon the level of income from this industry will be much higher.

How to get into the gaming industry?

Getting into the gaming industry can be tough. There is no doubt about it. However, with the right skills and passion, you can enter this industry. Degrees in specific fields would be really useful besides your passion for gaming. To start with, you can apply for internship programs in the top companies. That can be your ticket to this industry. However, make sure to put all your heart and soul into your work when you are in the internship stage. That is how you get into the gaming industry.

What is the biggest misconception about gaming professionals?

The biggest misconception of people is that video gaming professionals get to play games all day. If you are thinking of starting a career in this industry to play games all the time, you are mistaken. More than playing games, gaming professionals spend their time in testing and verifying tools like LOL ping test checker. Tools like LOL ping test checker help League of Legends gamers determine the ping from their location to the server locations.

Conclusion

That is how you can turn your passion for video games into a career. I hope you found some useful information out of this article.