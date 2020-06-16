How to impress a girl

One of the most common things you will find among guys is their incapability to woo the opposite sex. While dating and relationships had always been about communication for so many ages, the modern-day dating scene has become a little overwhelming. Communication is still the driving force in getting close to a person. But, there is a lot more that goes into the picture.

Here are some of the things that you can do to impress a girl and ask them out for dates:

1. Ask them about their hobbies.

One of the biggest turn-offs for most girls when it comes to boys is that they talk only about external beauty. It is true that girls love to get compliments on their looks. Everybody does that. You can be different by asking them about their hobbies and complimenting them on it.

2. Be chivalrous

Chivalry is a perfect approach to woo a woman. It is one of the simplest things to do and yet it is so powerful. However, you have to ensure that you do not go overboard in doing this. You don’t want to be that person who does every little thing for her and doesn’t let her do anything. That makes it look unnatural.

3. Offer gifts

Girls love gifts. Whether it is her birthday or any other special day in her life, make her day special by bringing gifts for her. I remember having gifted a set of rose aura quartz to my last girlfriend. She was delighted. The fact that she is a crystal lover made the rose aura quartz perfect gift for her. You can choose whatever you want for her, but if it is related to something that she is passionate about, she will love it more.

4. Make her laugh

Humour is one of the most attractive traits of a guy. If you are a humorous guy, you have better chances at wooing girls. This doesn’t mean that you have to be a comedian or something like that. All you need to do is develop a sense of humour if you do not have one. If you can make her laugh, it will be easier to impress her.

5. Listen to her

There is a notable difference between hearing and listening. If you can actively listen to her, you imply that you are interested in what she has to say. This is one of the best ways to impress anyone. Be a good listener and you will impress her without much effort. However, you have to make sure to respond while listening. Nod your head and say things like “I understand”, “That’s true”, “I can relate to this”. This will keep the conversation lively and see will like it.

So, those were some of the ways to impress a girl. There are a lot more ways, but these are the common ones. Follow these ways and see how it works for you. I’m sure you will improvise on these and find your own way to impress the girl you want.