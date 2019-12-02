How to enjoy your nightlife in Goa

Goa is a place which has become synonymous with the terms “party” and “chilling out”. When you are in Goa, there are a lot of options to explore the place and enjoy your time during the day. However, as the sun sets, you will find other options for having fun and enjoying your time in Goa. So, what are these options for enjoying the nightlife in Goa? You’ll soon find out as you go through the following paragraphs.

Rising above the scenic beauty and exotic beaches, Goa is a place where there are a lot more to explore, to adventure, to enjoy the nightlife. It is a place with endless chances of entertainment and to have fun. There is something for everyone there no matter which age group you fall in.

I will provide you with some nightlife ideas which will help you to explore Goa better. To enjoy nightlife in Goa you can try the following places:

1. Club Cabana

More often named as “the dance club in the sky”, this multi-levelled and disconnected club is a twisting labyrinth of levels and patios. Although the place has bars on every level, this is actually a place where you can have fun even if you are sober.

2. SinQ

Situated in Sinquerim, North Goa, is this uber in vogue and cherry bar you’ll simply cherish. There are some unique things here which makes it one of the best places to visit in Goa. For instance, you can find glass-walled microbrewery, live DJ performances and dance floors which are unlike any other in Goa.

3. LPK Waterfront

Etched earthenware statues all around, and an unbelievable waterfront with 400 years old Indo Portuguese church in the background, LPK at Nerul is all that it guarantees to be, and the sky’s the limit from there. If you want to take a break from all the hustle-bustle all around, you can venture outside onto the deck, take in the amazing excellence and taste on their creative inventions and shooters.

4. Water’s Beach Lounge & Grill

This is one of the best places for late-night parties in Goa. If you are looking for a place to meet the rich and famous in India, this is the place to come to. Good food, amazing crowd and beautiful view, this place offers you a lot more and you just can’t have enough of it.

But if you really want to have fun in Goa, try going to the beaches at night time and sitting in the mud, have food, have drinks and enjoy yourself. Listen to all the sounds those waves and wind makes. It’s just heavenly feeling.

Those were some of the best places to visit in Goa if you want to have fun at night. While there are certainly a lot more places to enjoy the nightlife in Goa, these are the ones which I found the best.

So, what do you think about this list? Are you going to visit these places on your visit to Goa? Do let me know in the comment section below. Also, share with us other interesting nightlife ideas for the best experiences in Goa.