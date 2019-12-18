How Gratuity Saved Me From Financial Crisis

Wondering how can gratuity save anyone? Well, I was a working professional and I worked for a reputed company for more than 26 years before my retirement at the age of 52. The main reason behind leaving my job was the marriage of my daughter.

During my working period at that company, I was able to save some amount in my bank account and due to that savings, I was able to cope up with my daughter’s marriage. Even though I didn’t have any idea about the expenses for all the functions and arrangements, I started preparing for functions with the money I had in my account.

I was hoping that the money in my account would be enough to bear all the expenses but some small expenses came to me during the arrangements and those expenses hit really hard on my bank account. I managed all the functions with the money that was there in my bank account but all my money got exhausted.

There was a time when I was helpless and so much tensed with all the burden and suddenly a notification popped up on my phone. After watching that notification, I went into self-analysis, whether it is real or not. I got a message that your gratuity fund of rupees 4,12,150 has been processed and credited your account. This is the best ever notification that I have ever seen on my phone till date.

All my stress and burden suddenly went away and thanks to gratuity who saved me from this financial crisis. Before some days prior marriage I was looking to Find My Gratuity Pay but due to all these sudden preparations for all these functions, the thought of gratuity never came to my mind. Now, I was really happy that at least all the functions and ceremonies will go smoothly without any issues. I used half of the amount in some extra preparations and fulfilled all the areas where it was lacking before.

This is how hard work pays you off. If you have served well in some field you are definitely going to get your pay not now but someday when you will be needy and desperate, you will also experience this kind of wonderful feeling. A feeling of joy, a feeling of happiness, a feeling of accomplishment, and you will be filled with immense happiness after such instances.

If you are a good person, you have done good deeds to people, you are loyal towards what you are doing throughout your life, your wishes will also come true. It can take time but soon all those wishes will be fulfilled in your life.

This was my wish to marry my daughter in a good family and she should never feel dissatisfied with her marriage preparations. This is what happened to me, now I am happy and I feel thankful to that company who recognized my loyalty towards work and helped me in this way. Gratuity really saved me from the financial crisis that I was going to face if this thing has never happened.