Hawaiian poi saves the day

Little Chandler Geller is sitting all alone in his room, upset with his parents.Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Geller -the parents of the new generation, work hard to make the future of their child safe and secure, while leaving Chandler all alone with the grumpy nanny. Chandler wished for his parent’s company, he wanted to play with them, he wanted to do his homework with them, he even wanted them to scold him, but professing his feelings was in vain. All he heard was “Not today, son” , ” We will play on the weekend , honey” , “Ask the nanny to help you” , “Mommy is busy, son” , ” Daddy needs to take this call” and what not. Chandler used to be so jealous of his friends whose parents used to drop and pick them up, who used to attend recitals, who had siblings to play with.

Chandler got an idea, he thought that asking his parents for their time is useless, so why not ask them to give him a sibling, in that way at least he would have someone to play with and he wouldn’t be all alone. Chandler loved this idea in his head and got very excited to tell his parents about it. He went to their room in the middle of the night, knocked the door and announced that he wanted to talk to them about something serious. The parents got really worried that what was so important that Chandler woke them up in the middle of the night. When Chandler broke this idea to his parents, they were speechless and were just looking towards each other in disbelief. They could not believe that their child was asking them for a sibling as they thought that their boy was perfectly happy as it is. Mr. and Mrs. Geller asked Chandler for some time to discuss about this, to which, Chandler agreed. Both of them knew that having another child was out of the question because the expenses were way too much to handle a single child already, and having a child would only aggravate the situation. The parents then came up with a better idea which Chandler would surely love, they decided to give Chandler his eighth birthday present a little sooner.

The next morning he saw his mum getting the breakfast ready but daddy was nowhere to be seen, he got upset that daddy had left for work without even talking to him about what they had talked about last night. He was sadly sitting on the dinner table waiting for mom to bring breakfast so that he could leave for school, but what he saw next made him overwhelmed with joy and happiness. Dad had a dog in his hand! That too a Hawaiian poi, the breed his best friend Joey had ! Chandler loved Joey’s dog ,but he never thought that he will get a dog of his own one day. Chandler had tears of joy in his eyes and he hugged the dog for several minutes. He showered the dog with many kisses and hugs and names him Pogo. Pogo was the perfect furry mate for Chandler, he was playful , cute and adorable. Also, Chandler started getting more time from his parents. Chandler was again a happy and jolly kid.