DIY: Amp Up Your Room!

Social media trends call for a quirky twist in various aspects of your life..be it the way you dress, the way you present yourself or the way you decorate your room.

As a social media influencer, your room decor is as important as your social media page aesthetics(just because a lot of content is shot and made in your rooms, obviously)..so to make your room pleasing to yourself and your content consumers, there are a lot pf things available just like

Customized rugs : Rugs can make or break your room’s aesthetics…if you opt for something common, your room won’t be able to stand out..but if you customize rugs in something quirky or something different, your room will definitely light up.

Plants: Indoor plants are a very popular decorative item nowadays..it is the current rage among influencers and content creators.. without a doubt, it enhances the look of your room and bonus bonus!- It keeps the room fresh. Plants like are usually kept indoors for decor.

Comic book decor– Decor using comic books have been the most quirky decorative item nowadays..it is also pocket friendly as you can use the comic books at your own home to amp your room up. There are several ways to inculcate comic books to enhance the aesthetics of your room for instance, comic book frames..they make your room look way cooler and it protects your comic books from wearing off.

Curtains: Curtains definitely play a major role in changing the whole look of your room..so choose or customize such a design which stands out and is not that common.

Gallery : Nowadays, photo gallery is a very popular way to decorate your room and give it a personal touch..you can create a gallery of your treasured photographs on a wall and create geometrical designs on the wall through the frames of the photographs you select.

Adding even smallest of elements in a room changes the whole vibe of a room..why is it necessary you ask? A lively room makes you want to wake up early in the morning and hustle hard all day long..It is not necessary to spend a bomb to make your room different from others..many thrift stores, flea markets and roadside vendors are able to produce stuff that actually might bring out the creativity in you and make your room noteworthy.