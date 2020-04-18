Differences between P100 and N95

Dust is the air particles that arise from many different sources such as soil dust lifted by air, volcanic eruptions, and industrial pollutions, among others. Dust particles can be found in many domestic situations including offices, workplaces, workshops and public places, which could arise from wood dust, iron dust, chemical pollutants released by the exhaust of automobiles. Dust particles are so small that they can penetrate from doors and windows even from the minute gaps and can settle anywhere including human skin, animal hair, cloth fibers, plants and flowers, and human hair, among others. We all know how dangerous and harmful the dust could be to our health because it can infect us with flu, common cold, and other diseases, viruses of which are commonly found in dust particles. Therefore, humans have been using different forms of dusk masks and other protective coverings for many centuries.

Dust Mask is one of the most common forms of protection against dust particles that we are likely to catch during cleaning, construction work, and other activities whether at homes, public places or in workplaces. Most common types of dust masks, respirators, and gas masks are like pads that are held over the nose and mouth by means of an elastic or rubber strap that can protect us from dust from wood, concrete, fiberglass, paint, chemicals, mist, fog, vapor, fumes, silica, or sweeping homes and offices. However, not all the masks can protect us from different particles especially chemical vapors or paint. So, let’s compare p100 vs n95, the two most commonly used dust masks around the world.

P100

These days, the dust masks have been replaced by modern and highly protective dust masks such as p100 Mask, which are certified by statutory government agencies all around the globe. For construction workers and other people working in hazardous industries, it is mandatory to use p100 Mask, which offers much higher levels of protection and which incorporates special features that are specified for offering at least 99% filtration of airborne particles. So, if you are working in woodturning industry or construction places, it makes sense to use advanced dust masks such as p100 Mask to protect yourself from sawdust and other dangerous dust particles before it hits your lungs and prevent the chances of catching sever diseases.

N95

N95 Mask is designed to filter 95% of the airborne particles of 0.3 microns or larger that might penetrate through the nose and mouth of the wearers. Apart from the protection from airborne particulates and poisonous gases and viruses, N95 Respirator Masks are often also used for occupational safety as used by the workers in mines, fire brigade and any other workers who are working in hazardous factories and workshops. Although this mask does not offer 100% protection but in most cases, it can provide sufficient protection to the wearers in case of the spread of flu and other viral diseases and they could be quite effective in stopping the spread of infection.

That was our take on p100 vs n95. Hope you found some useful information out of this article. Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.