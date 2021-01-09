Crowdfunding at it’s best!

Being a news reporter has a lot of perks and benefits of it’s own, some of them include easy access to information, easy reach to places where it is a little difficult to go, people know who you are and treat you well and mostly, there are a lot of valuable contacts you make while on the job. I am a reporter’s wife and although the life of a reporter is not easy, it is full of dangers and the timings are really odd, still my husband has enjoyed certain privileges that common public are not entitled to. For starters, my husband has a very easy access to events and programs held around the city just because of his press pass, for example, last month my husband got free passes for a Justin Bieber concert and that too, in the VIP lounge. Moving further, my husband gets to move around the world in search of interesting cultures and for chasing important news, he always travels business class and the places he thinks I would like, he takes me along. One of the best part of being a reporter is that he has interviewed very important people like Oprah Winfrey, Narendra Modi and who’s who of the sports world. I am really proud of my husband because his job has gained him a lot of experience, a lot of insights and he has the access to a lot of valuable and important information.

The other day, my parents were completely in a fix about their investments, they were puzzled as to where they should invest their money as they were two old age people who were retired and they had nothing much to do the entire day. They asked for advice from my husband as they knew that their son in law would surely direct them down the right path, my husband firstly advised them to use their free time to volunteer at an organisation. He suggested them to volunteer for Red Cross, in this way they will be able to put their time to a better use and they would be able to help many people who need their assistance in some way or the other. Secondly, he introduced my parents to this global crowd funding program, which is the biggest one in the world I suppose, name Globalgiving. My husband further explained that his colleague is a constant participant in this organisation and that he has helped raise funds for many causes. Although my parents were excited about this crowdfunding idea but they were a little skeptical about it. Is GlobalGiving legit was there major concern, to which my husband explained that this organisation is a 501 US-based charitable organization and they are here to serve the mankind. The organization brings together donors, nonprofits and companies from almost all the countries around the globe. This technology based platform helps other nonprofits with funds they require and provide them with robust crowdfunding tools. GlobalGiving enables donors to make contributions to nonprofits irrespective of their size and the place they belong to.

My parents took the advice of my husband and now they are pretty much happy to be a part of this program as they have witnessed people getting help via their money.