Cost of Bengal Cat

Once you decide to look for Bengal cats for sale, it can often be overwhelming to finally decide where you will go next. You should first try to narrow your search to breeders in your state or surrounding area with Bengal kittens for sale. I realize that it may not be your first choice to travel substantial distances to pick up your new kitten, but you should be aware that this may be your only choice. While Bengal breeders are not rare, they are not necessarily widespread. Breeders typically seem to be clustered near larger cities and can be few and far in between in more rural areas. If you happen to find a breeder located in or around your area, be sure to do your research and possibly schedule a visit before you make your final decision to buy from them.

When choosing Bengal cat breeders, it is vital to look for signs of professionalism and that the animals have been well cared for. The last thing you need is to spend that much money on a sick or neglected kitten. Although you may find it imperative that you rescue such an abused animal, realize that as soon as you leave, the remaining animals under that breeder’s care will be receiving the same treatment. Therefore, all you would be doing by purchasing the neglected kitten is encouraging the breeder’s behavior by showing them their monetary reward.

Once you find a breeder that checks out with you, then congratulations! Depending on where you will be looking for Bengal cats for sale, you will have to ask them what their procedure usually is. You will most likely find yourself filling out different paperwork regarding the release of their animal, your kitten’s pedigree, and any other agreements to be made between you. Be sure to discuss any of your kitten’s food or other care plans that they had implemented, and how they recommend weaning your Bengal off of them when the time comes. Also, be sure to talk to them about your new pet’s vaccinations or any medical procedures performed (such as spay/neuter or declawing).

What is the price of Bengal Cat?

Depending on where you decide to get your Bengal and what kind of pedigree your potential pet has, you can expect a wide variety of asking prices. It will also depend on the “quality” of cat you’re looking to find—whether it is breeder, show, or pet quality. The breeder quality would be the most expensive option, as it can cost anywhere from $1000 to $5000 to own. This range of price of Bengal cats is due to the fact that these cats have to meet a very precise series of standards in order for them to be considered breeding quality. The next, slightly more affordable, option is a show quality cat. Unlike a breeder quality cat, these Bengals come sterilized so that you wouldn’t be able to compete with other breeding programs. They also have to meet standards in order to be eligible for cat shows, but they are less stringent than those in place for breeders.

You can expect to pay anywhere from $1000 or higher for these show quality Bengals. The lowest price category is pet quality Bengals. Don’t think that, just because these kittens don’t meet the specific breeder or show standards, that they are not deserving of your love! The only difference is typically a more muted or less distinct patterned coat. There shouldn’t be a personality or behavioral difference between the three groups. For the pet quality Bengal, you can expect an asking price anywhere from $500 to $1000.

Adoption is always a wonderful option as well, but it is not necessarily common for shelters to have Bengals available. Bengal cat rescue shelters are also not exceptionally common, so it may be slightly more difficult to find Bengal cats for adoption. The fees will vary based on location and on the age, quality, etc. of the Bengal. However, if you find yourself with access to one of these locations, you may want to consider adopting your Bengal!