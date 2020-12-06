A standard growth medium, Chlorella Growth Factor increases growth of friendly bacteria that improves our immune system and strengthens our body’s ability to recover from exercise and diseases. It is a unique complex found in cell nucleus of chlorella which promotes faster growth without undesirable side effects and appears to improve RNA/DNA functions responsible for the production of proteins, enzymes and energy at the cellular level, stimulating tissue repair and protecting cells from certain toxic substances. It is a remarkable nutritional supplement, known to stimulate immune defences and accelerate healing.

CGF helps lower blood pressure, improve liver function, improve blood counts, regulate blood sugar level, renew cells, quicken healing of stomach ulcer and skin disorders, heal anaemia, remove constipation and headache, resist cold, restore body energy, and create appetite. CGF extract is easily assimilated, passing through the stomach and immediately into the intestines to be absorbed into the body and cell system for quick recovery.

In a research study it has been reported that CGF is a powerful enhancer of immunity, growth and development to the young, and as a retardant of ageing. It prevents viruses from growing, increases the body’s resistance against infection of diseases and also controls the cancer cells in our body.

Benefits –

It strengthens the immune system and promotes rapid tissue healing.

It stimulates the production of interferon and protects T and B lymphocytes which are the body’s front line against infections and increases resistance to disease.

Thanks to the high concentrations of chlorophyll , it has purifying, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.

It is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight harmful free radicals in the body, and helps in detoxification

It has Glutathione that helps to eliminate toxins from the liver. Also, it has the ability to bind to heavy metals, solvents and pesticides and convert them into a form that can be excreted in urine or bile.

It stimulates the growth of good bacteria and supports the digestive system and regulates the intestinal flora.

Beneficial in the prevention of allergic diseases and prevents casein allergy , a major cause of milk allergy.

It repairs tissue through their growth and life activating properties.

CGF nucleic acids stimulate tissue regeneration and repair of damaged tissue without causing uncontrolled cell proliferation in the form of malignant tumours.

Helps fight high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

One important characteristic function of Chlorella Growth Factor is Immunity.

CGF stimulates T cells against viruses and cancer, B cells against bacteria, and macrophages against cancer, foreign protein and chemicals. It stimulates interferon production, macrophages, secretion of tumour necrosis factor (TNF) and fibroblast activity. It enhances the activity of Natural Killer (NK) cells, slows down the ageing process.

Used regularly, CGF would help repair damaged genetic material in human cells, thereby protecting health and improves the ageing process.

CGF is a wonderful addition to diet, for every stage of life! From teenage to old age, CGF is ready to support your overall wellness. As always, you should consult with a physician before taking any new supplement, especially pregnant or nursing mothers, children, and those with high allergy sensitivities.

CGF has special benefits in energising the young, the health conscious, senior citizens to prevent ageing and chronic conditions, and those undergoing chemotherapy and stress. It is recommended to take CGF half an hour before meal or 2 hours after meal for maximum and speedy assimilation. For normal maintenance, take one cup of 20 cc in the morning. For serious needs, take between 3 to 6 cups a day, divided into 2 or 3 times a day. For children below 12 years, take normal half a cup daily or at most one cup subject to the body’s condition.

Read more about CGF on algaehealthfood.com/chlorella-growth-factor/