Hopping on the Trend:Cal 7 Penny Board

Nowadays people have started following ongoing trends just to keep their cool quotient in check..I mean everyone does everything to keep themselves noticed..so there are some ongoing trends that are being followed by EVERYONE

Being an influencer: Instagram has upped the social media game by several notches..be it the way the stories are posted or be it a handle’s aesthetics..everything on Instagram seems beautiful and pleasing to they eye. Everyone on this platform wants to be famous and wants to be the one influencing other people on the social media. Sometimes, people also follow trends like the shoe transition or buss it challenge or transition videos and nowadays the latest trend is Insta reels to get viral on this social media platform.People like Komal Pandey, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh have about one million followers and with their fresh and interesting content they have been successfully engaging many audiences. Being a blogger: Blogging has become the most common platform for the youth nowadays to express themselves and their view points on a larger platform..many people have took onto blogging in different fields..be it lifestyle blogging or fashion blogging or travel blogging or food blogging, everyone enjoys the content created by them and even follow the recommendations they provide or people even try to copy the lifestyles of the bloggers they follow. For example Kritika Khurana(that boho girl) is a very famous fashion blogger..Savi and Vid(the bruised passports) are famous travel bloggers..Belly Over Mind by Ankiet Gulabani is a very famous food blog, etc Pre wedding video trends: The couples who are about to get married have started following this trend of getting an exclusive photo shoot done..couples choose a trendy spot to get their pictures clicked in order to get quirky and beautiful photos..many people invest a lot of money to get this done. Riding skates: Be it the youth or adults, this trend is on the go since a long time now..many people are seen using skateboards and penny boards on a daily basis. Penny boards are an amazing option and top 5 cal 7 penny boards are easily available online, whereas skateboards are easily available too. Online Shopping: Nowadays people avoid the obvious rush and hustle of the markets and malls and prefer shopping online instead. Usually people select designs online and prefer to get it delivered to the comforts of their home..internet surely is producing one razy, lazy and lethargic generation I must say! Websites like Myntra and Flipkart offers a wide variety of clothes that too in a lot of sizes and material! Making Tiktoks: Tiktok is a Chineese app through which you can produce short clips in which you can enunciate or dance to songs or lip dub to dialogues..although this Chineese app has been banned in India, it is still one of the most followed and performed trend throughout the world..be it elders or youngsters, everyone loves making tiktoks and they love sharing it on social media to be part of the ongoing trend. Cycling: During the pandemic, cycling became one of the most favorite pass time of the youth, people started cycling..leaving their other vehicles behind just in order to keep up with the ongoing trend.