Best car brands in the UAE

UAE is known for oil production to the world. On the other side, the UAE is also a fast-growing automobile industry despite breaking all sales records. The growth of the automotive industry says that the UAE has gained power and potential in this market.

There are many brands of car successfully increasing their business every year and some are just there on a low scale. The reason for a successful business in the UAE is due to the customer’s demands and the other not getting it. The replacement of older technology to the new technology is one of the most rated points you can say.

The increasing safety in the cars and the addition of modern technology to it attracts the customer to buy. Nowadays the car companies are trying to give a better look to their brand with comfort and a powerful engine. They are also working in the interior design as well as exterior design to give a stylish look. The interior design is set with a brilliant touch screen interface, heated seats, fancy digital gauge, interior embellishments, power liftgates and remote start along with the safety gauge like an airbag, anti-lock brake, seat belts, electronic stability control, shatter-resistant glass and pre-collision technology.

Coming to the exterior design, it becomes very challenging for the designer to give essential shapes, curves, the shoulder to meet the safety regulation. Designers also select the material that must be used in different parts of the vehicle like fabric, plastic, metal as well as the paint pattern, bumpers, wood trims, etc.

Here are some of the car brands that meet all the above-discussed facilities-

1.Toyota: Toyota is one of the world’s largest car manufacturer giants and undoubtedly one of the best car brands rated in the United Arab Emirates. Toyota is a Japan-based multinational automotive manufacturer that has successfully tried to win its customer’s hearts by producing reliable, eco-friendly and economical cars with advanced safety features. They used a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, lane tracing assist and road sign assist features in it. Among the brands, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Land Cruiser are the most favourite cars in UAE for their efficiency, 4-cylinder engine, rear parking sensor, leather steering wheel, split-folding seats, keyless entry with starter button and several other features.

2.Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz a German-based automobile manufacturer is known for luxury cars, buses, coaches and trucks. Mercedes E-class, S-class and C-class are the most selling vehicles in the UAE. The manufacturer does not lack behind to innovate and redefine into its every model. It is an advanced technology, durable and reliable brand in the UAE.

3.BMW: BMW is best known for manufacturing the best sports car and high-class luxury car. It is a US-based automotive manufacturer that meets the speed standard with modern technology. Some of the models like BMW M3, X, X5 series are listed in the most selling for its high speed and dynamic quality and handling.

Those were some of the best car brands in the UAE that run on the road and won the heart of the car lover customers of UAE. There is one thing that you have to be really careful about when choosing a car brand in the UAE. Car companies may offer you insurance companies to get your car insurance done. You have to make sure to do your own research and compare the cheapest car insurance in the UAE. This way you can save yourself a lot of extra costs when buying a new car. There are many resources on the internet which give you information on the cheapest car insurance companies in the UAE. Make sure to check them out.