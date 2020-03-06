5 Common Reasons Why Trucks Break Down

Truck breakdowns are a common sight for mechanics. That’s why truck maintenance is so important. Common reasons why a truck might break down include:

1. Faulty battery

The fact of the matter is that most trucks breakdown because the battery is experiencing problems. There might be problems with the terminal connections or a voltage loss. It is important for the truck driver to have the terminals thoroughly cleaned every time the truck is serviced. Clamps must be secured properly. Batteries can be a big problem and they are expensive too so make sure that you are not getting ripped off.

2. Damaged tyres

Maintenance guys often find tyres worn out and misalignment of wheels is another problem. If the damage can be seen by the naked eye, have a tyre dealer specialist look at the current condition. The kerb impact is a possible cause of damage to the sidewalls. Make sure that you buy branded tyres if you wish to ensure that you get more road life.

3. Alternator faults

Battery problems can lead to generator faults. Belt driving can force the alternator for radiator fan use. The red light for ignition warning and a high engine temperature might show for a broken up belt. Make sure that you stop as soon as possible. These faults have become common in areas where there is lots of humidity.

4. Distributor cap

The cap can crack because of dirt and moisture and can cause the ignition voltage leak especially during the rainy season. Make sure you get the cap of your truck replaced in such a case. Also, get the weather protection replaced if the cap does show a split. You need to make sure that the cap is in good condition. A check can be done yourself as well.

5. Starter motor

More often than not starter motors are quite robust but these too can fail. Regular checks should highlight any faults. Good maintenance should be able to detect any potential faults as well. Starter motor fails are quite common when it rains heavily.

Truck breakdowns can be easily avoided if truck maintenance is administered regularly. Sending the truck regularly for servicing will ensure that it is in perfect condition and that there are no faults. It is quite clear that the above-mentioned faults can be easily avoidable if one were to just keep a lookout for the truck. Along with regular servicing, you should also ensure that you use good quality lubricants, engine oil, paints, and undercoating for your truck. If you need to find the best quality products for your truck, visit www.truckundercoatings.com.

Hope you found this post helpful. If you have any queries about this article, you can leave your questions in the comment section below. We will try and answer all your questions as soon as possible. Please share this post on your social media. This will motivate us to create more content like this.